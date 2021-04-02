Just In
- 3 hrs ago Tecno Spark 7 Design Leaked Ahead Of Launch; To Sport Waterdrop Notch Display
-
- 3 hrs ago Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Listed At Master Lu Benchmark Website; FHD+ E4 AMOLED Display, 16GB RAM Tipped
- 4 hrs ago Tata Sky Tips And Tricks: How To Change Your Registered Mobile Number Via Website
- 5 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Gets BIS Certification; India Launch Expected Soon
Don't Miss
- News Johnson & Johnson testing Covid19 vaccine on teens aged 16 and 17
- Automobiles Mantra Racing Builds The Quickest & Fastest Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 In India
- Sports Ollie Pope reveals how England's dominant show in first Test forced Virat Kohli-led India to change game plan
- Movies Pushpa Update: Allu Arjun To Reveal 'Prelude Of Pushparaj' On April 3
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In West Bengal In April 2021
- Lifestyle 12 Best Melons For Summer And Their Amazing Health Benefits With Recipes
- Education UPCET 2021 Registration Begins, Check New Exam Schedule
- Finance Now Withdraw Cash From ATM Using UPI App: Check How
BSNL Extends Validity Of Rs. 699 And Rs. 2,399 Plans Until May End
BSNL has extended the validity of two prepaid plans in the country. These prepaid plans are priced at Rs. 699 and Rs. 2,399 respectively. These prepaid plans are available until May 30, 2021. Earlier, these prepaid plans were valid until March 31, 2021.
BSNL Rs. 699 Vs Airtel Rs. 698 And Vi Rs.699 Plans: Benefits And Validity
Let's start with the Rs. 699 prepaid plan, where users get 0.5GB of data per day, 100 messages per day, and unlimited calling. However, to recharge this plan users have to visit the company's website or dial *444*699# USSD code. Besides, users are allowed to send messages to 123 to activate this number. However, there is a catch. This plan is only available in Kerala, which means only customers in this circle can access this benefit. Besides, this pack is designed for customers who are looking for unlimited calling benefits.
Notably, Airtel and Vi are also offering the same value pack. Those plans are priced at Rs. 698 and Rs. 699. The Rs. 698 pack of Airtel offers 2GB of data per day and unlimited calling benefit. It includes 100 messages, free Hellotunes, Wynk music, free online courses, Rs. 150 cashback on FAStag, and Airtel XStream Premium benefit.
On the other hand, the Vi plan of Rs. 699 ships with 4GB data per day for 84 days. This plan also offers unlimited calling to all networks, 100 messages, and a Weekend rollover data facility. This means users can access the remaining data of weekdays on Saturday and Sunday. The Vi plan seems really good for those who are looking for plans that offer a good data facility. Currently, Reliance Jio does not offer any plan under the same price bracket; however, it ships Rs. 555 and Rs. 777 plan.
BSNL Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Pack: Benefits And Validity
Moving to the BSNL Rs. 2,399 prepaid pack, where users get 250 minutes for calling per day. After that, users have to Re. 1 for per-minute calling and Rs. 1.3 for calling in other circles. It also ships 0.5GB of data and 100 messages per day.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
26,795
-
39,071
-
12,999
-
13,690
-
17,990
-
17,855
-
1,11,735
-
18,970
-
24,560
-
33,500