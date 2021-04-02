BSNL Extends Validity Of Rs. 699 And Rs. 2,399 Plans Until May End News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has extended the validity of two prepaid plans in the country. These prepaid plans are priced at Rs. 699 and Rs. 2,399 respectively. These prepaid plans are available until May 30, 2021. Earlier, these prepaid plans were valid until March 31, 2021.

BSNL Rs. 699 Vs Airtel Rs. 698 And Vi Rs.699 Plans: Benefits And Validity

Let's start with the Rs. 699 prepaid plan, where users get 0.5GB of data per day, 100 messages per day, and unlimited calling. However, to recharge this plan users have to visit the company's website or dial *444*699# USSD code. Besides, users are allowed to send messages to 123 to activate this number. However, there is a catch. This plan is only available in Kerala, which means only customers in this circle can access this benefit. Besides, this pack is designed for customers who are looking for unlimited calling benefits.

Notably, Airtel and Vi are also offering the same value pack. Those plans are priced at Rs. 698 and Rs. 699. The Rs. 698 pack of Airtel offers 2GB of data per day and unlimited calling benefit. It includes 100 messages, free Hellotunes, Wynk music, free online courses, Rs. 150 cashback on FAStag, and Airtel XStream Premium benefit.

On the other hand, the Vi plan of Rs. 699 ships with 4GB data per day for 84 days. This plan also offers unlimited calling to all networks, 100 messages, and a Weekend rollover data facility. This means users can access the remaining data of weekdays on Saturday and Sunday. The Vi plan seems really good for those who are looking for plans that offer a good data facility. Currently, Reliance Jio does not offer any plan under the same price bracket; however, it ships Rs. 555 and Rs. 777 plan.

BSNL Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Pack: Benefits And Validity

Moving to the BSNL Rs. 2,399 prepaid pack, where users get 250 minutes for calling per day. After that, users have to Re. 1 for per-minute calling and Rs. 1.3 for calling in other circles. It also ships 0.5GB of data and 100 messages per day.

