Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vi Disney+ Hotstar Plans: Which One Is Better Any Why?

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi have recently launched prepaid plans to offer Disney+ Hotstar access to their customers. These telecom operators offer Premium and VIP subscriptions to the Disney+ Hotstar application with their plans. Notably, the Disney+ Hotstar packs are priced at Rs. 399 and Rs. 1,499. However, users who are using the VIP subscription cannot access the Premium content of the application. So, let's have a look at all tariff plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar.

Reliance Jio Disney+ Hotstar Tariff Plans: Benefits And Validity

Reliance Jio offers four plans under the same segment. These plans are priced at Rs. 401, Rs. 598, Rs. 777, and Rs. 2,599 respectively. These plans ship unlimited calling and 100 messages per day. The first plan of Rs. 401 ships 3GB of data every day along with an additional 6GB of data for 28 days.

The Rs. 777 plan gets you 1.5GB of data per day and an extra 5GB of data for 84 days. There are Rs. 598 and Rs. 2,599 plans that offer 2GB data for 56 days and 365 days. Also, Rs. 2,599 plan ships 10GB of data. Additionally, these packs offer complimentary access to the Reliance Jio application.

Airtel Disney+ Hotstar Tariff Plans: Benefits And Validity

Airtel offers three packs under the same category. These packs offer data, calling, and Disney+ Hotstar access with these plans. These packs are priced at Rs. 448, Rs. 599, and Rs. 2,698 respectively. These packs ship 100 messages per day, 3GB data, and 2GB data per day. Notably, these packs also ship free Amazon Prime Video access.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) Tariff Plans Disney+ Hotstar: Benefits And Validity

Similarly, Vi ships three packs that are priced at Rs. 401, Rs. 601, and Rs. 801. The Rs. 401 offers unlimited calling, 16GB bonus data, 3GB data per day, and 100 messages per day for 28 days. The Rs. 601 plan gets you unlimited calling, 3GB data per day, 32GB additional data, and 100 messages for 56 days. The Rs. 801 plan ships 3GB daily data, 48GB bonus data, 100 messages per day, and unlimited calling for 84 days. It is worth noting that these packs also provide Weekend data rollover facility along with a Binge all Night offer.

Which Telecom Operator Disney+ Hotstar Plan Is Better?

After comparing all plans, Vi offers more benefits than Reliance Jio and Airtel. Vi packs ship Weekend Data Rollover and Binge all-night facilities too. However, if you are looking for long-term packs, the Airtel plan is quite better than Reliance Jio as it offers much more benefit at a less price.

