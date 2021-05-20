Just In
BSNL Extends Validity Of Three Plan Vouchers; Offering Free Talk Time
BSNL has rolled out new offers to help its users who are affected by the pandemic and by cyclone Tauktae. The telecom operator has extended the validity of plan vouchers and free talk time. The extension of plan vouchers and free talk time will allow users to receive calls without recharging their numbers.
BSNL New Offer For Customers
Notably, the company announced that all users will get free 100 minutes for calling. In addition, BSNL offers free minutes to users, BSNL extended the validity of three vouchers such as PV107, PV197, and PV397. However, this facility is available on those vouchers that are going to expire on April 1, 2021.
The first plan voucher of Rs. 107 offers 3GB of data, 100 minutes for calling, and BSNL Tunes for only 60 days. The plan voucher of Rs. 197 comes with 2GB of data, unlimited calling, 100 messages per day for 180 days. It includes Zinc Music for 18 days.
Then, there is a plan voucher of Rs. 397, which comes for 365 days. It ships 2GB of data daily along with unlimited calling and 100 messages per day. It also ships Lokdhun content and BSNL Tunes for 60 days. In addition, BSNL users will get a 4 percent discount via the MyBSNL application if someone is recharging their prepaid numbers.
Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vodafone-Idea Offers For Low-Income Group
Apart from BSNL's new benefits, all three private players have also launched offers like India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio announced free 300 minutes talk time, JioPhone plans under Rs. 100, and Buy-One-Get-One Offer with selected plans.
On the other hand, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea announced that prepaid plan of Rs. 79 prepaid plan offers double benefits for 28 days. In addition, the user gets benefits of Rs. 49 for free. However, all private telecom operators are offering these benefits for the low-income group, while BSNL launched an offer for all users.
Telecom Operators Might Increase Prices Soon
These benefits will surely help all low-income groups during the crisis, but still, we believe that once the situation improves these telecom operators might increase the prices of prepaid plans to recover the exact cost they have spent on these benefits.
