BSNL Festive offer will give you unlimited data and calls in just Rs 78

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited ( BSNL) has launched a new plan for Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali.

Under this New STV-78 plan prepaid users will get unlimited data, unlimited voice calls and unlimited video calls for 10 days.

Anupam Shrivastava CMD BSNL said that "On the occasion of Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali, STV-78 will suit to all and will enable them to be in touch with their family and friends during the festive season."

This offers the effective from October 15 on a pan-India basis.

BSNL recently tied up with Amazon to offer Prime Membership (worth Rs. 999) to its postpaid and broadband customers at no additional for one year.

BSNL customers across the country with Rs. 399+ postpaid or Rs. 745+ broadband landline plans can avail this offer at no additional cost, according to a statement issued by the telco.

BSNL has also introduced 'Bumper offer' this year in September for its prepaid users in which the company is offering 2.2GB additional data per day during the festive season in India.

BSNL Bumper offer will be available on PAN India basis from September 16.

The new Bumper offer will be applicable to the following unlimited plan vouchers - Rs 186, 429, 485, 666, and 999 as "Festive tohfa" for 60 days for new customers, while existing BSNL users will get this data offer on these unlimited STVs - Rs 187, 333, 349, 444, and 448.