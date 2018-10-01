ENGLISH

BSNL offers Amazon Prime Membership to its users for one year at no additional cost

Users can activate annual Amazon Prime membership through the BSNL website.

    State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has joined hands with Amazon to offer Prime Membership (worth Rs. 999) to its postpaid and broadband customers at no additional for one year.

    BSNL customers across the country with Rs. 399+ postpaid or Rs. 745+ broadband landline plans can avail this offer at no additional cost, according to a statement issued by the telco.

    Anupam Shrivastava, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL said: "Our collaboration with Amazon India is our commitment to stay ahead of times providing the best to our customers. It provides them access to thousands of Indian and international movies, videos, TV Shows and music on the go. We are confident that our customers can enjoy uninterrupted on-the-go shopping and entertainment benefits with their Amazon Prime membership".

    With this offering, customers can stream ad-free music with unlimited offline downloads across tens of millions of songs in multiple languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, Telugu, Bengali and more - and get free fast delivery on millions of items with early access to deals and discounts on Amazon.

    Akshay Sahi, Director, and Head of Amazon Prime India said, "We are pleased to collaborate with BSNL making Amazon Prime membership accessible to more customers. Eligible BSNL postpaid and broadband landline customers can now experience Amazon Prime as a part of their plan. We believe these subscribers will love the many benefits of Prime and enjoy unlimited shopping, shipping, and entertainment."

    Furthermore, users can activate annual Amazon Prime membership through the BSNL website.

    Here are some that you can follow to activate Amazon Prime Video membership:

    • Upgrade to a BSNL Rs. 399+ mobile postpaid or Rs.745+ landline broadband plan.

    • Go to www.portal.bsnl.in and click on the special BSNL- Amazon offer banner.

    • Enter your eligible BSNL number details and generate OTP. Then validate and activate the offer using your Amazon login credentials, at no additional cost.

    • Download the Prime Video app on your smartphone/smart TV/FireTV or go to primevideo.com to start streaming.

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 14:45 [IST]
