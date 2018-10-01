BSNL Rs. 18 plan: Offers unlimited calls, data for 2 days

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced combo voucher STV-18 in which the company is offering unlimited voice calls, unlimited video calls & unlimited data having validity two days.

Similarly for high end uses the telco has also introduced special tariff vouchers (STV) under which customers will get 18 percent additional talk time and data.

The new plan starts with Rs 1,801 in which users will get talk time of Rs 2,125 and 15 GB data, the Rs. 601 recharge comes with a talk time of Rs 709 and 5 GB data for 90 days.

These offers are effective from October 1 to October 18 on a pan-India basis.

Anupam Srivastava CMD BSNL said that "These offers are the gift to our esteemed customers on behalf of BSNL Family."

Meanwhile, Telecomtalk reported that the company is also providing free Amazon Prime subscription for one year.

For those who are not aware BSNL has recently introduced a new postpaid plan with Rs. 299 rental in which the company is providing 31GB data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day.

To recall BSNL has also launched 'Bumper offer' for prepaid users in which users are getting 2.2GB additional data per day during the festive season in India.

The new Bumper offer will be applicable to the following unlimited plan vouchers - Rs 186, 429, 485, 666, and 999 as "Festive tohfa" for 60 days for new customers, while existing BSNL users will get this data offer on these unlimited STVs - Rs 187, 333, 349, 444, and 448.