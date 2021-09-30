BSNL Increases Validity Of Rs. 699 Plan; Offering Unlimited Calling And Data Facilities News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is increasing benefits with its prepaid plans. The telecom operator has increased the validity of its Rs. 699 prepaid plan. The plan is now valid for 180 days instead of 90 days. The increased validity of the plan is already listed on the website and is available for all circles as a promotional offer.

This is the second time when BSNL increased the validity of the same plan and now, users can access the benefit until December 27th, 2021.

BSNL Rs. 699 Prepaid Pack Details

The state-run telecom operator plan of Rs. 699 offers 100 messages per day for the same period. However, the data limit is not that good as users will getting 0.5GB of data per day and free PRBT service for only two months. However, there is a catch. This plan is available for only new customers and to avail, the benefits of this plan users have to follow these packs.

For recharging Rs. 699 plan customers have to visit the retailer shops, service centers, and online portals. In addition, the customers are allowed to send messages to 123, but the company will deduct the amount from the balance. Besides, users are allowed to dial USSD codes. Users have to dial *444*699# code, after that the company will deduct the amount from the main balance.

Private Telecom Operators Offers Same Plan

It is worth noting that Airtel also offers Rs. 699 pack. This pack ships Disney+ Hotstar, unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, and 2GB of data per day. This pack also offers access to Amazon Prime Video. This means users will allow users to watch content from two leading apps.

Vodafone-Idea is providing benefits with Rs. 699 plan. This plan offers benefits for 56 days. It includes 100 messages per day, unlimited calling, and 4GB of data. Similarly, Reliance Jio offers Rs. 666 plan, where users get Disney+ Hotstar, 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day. This pack benefits for 56 days. After comparing all plans it clearly shows Vodafone-Idea offers 4GB of data per day for only 56 days whereas BSNL offers all benefits for 180 days.

Best Mobiles in India