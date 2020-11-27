BSNL Installs 85,000 New FTTH Connections In October News oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to fulfil the growing demand for the internet, the state-run telecom operator BSNL has installed 85,000 new FTTH connections in October. However, the operator wants to take this number to 100,000 every month. Notably, the internet operator is leading this segment with eight million users in the country.

However, the operator is losing its customers every month, as per the new data released by the Telecom Regulator Authority of India (TRAI). Earlier, BSNL used to provide its services to 12 million customers, but due to increasing competition, it has been losing customers. Notably, the BSNL market share was 39.84 percent, while Airtel manages to achieve a 21.86 percent share.

This news comes at that time when BSNL lost customers in August even it is offering affordable internet plans in the country. The company has also revised its broadband plans, ever since JioFiber and Airtel launched new packs. In that way, we are listing all BSNL plans.

BSNL Broadband Plans In India

The company is offering affordable broadband plans start at Rs. 299 to Rs. 2,349 in Goa. The plans are available at Rs. 299, Rs. 369, Rs. 419, Rs. 491, Rs. 519, Rs. 629, Rs. 729, Rs. 779, Rs. 949, Rs. 1,199, Rs. 1,299, Rs. 1,849, and Rs. 2,349.

These plans are providing 50GB data, 2GB data every day, 120GB data per month, 3GB, 4GB, 5GB data per day, 300GB, 500GB data every month. It also includes 10GB of data per day, 22GB, and 30GB data per day.

The company is offering broadband plans in states like Andaman & Nicobar, Assam, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, UP East, UP West, West Bengal, and more.

