Why TRAI Wants Operators To Stop Offering Premium Plans? News oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to help all customers, TRAI has recently asked both Vodafone-Idea and Airtel to stop offering their Platinum services in the country. However, Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has allowed operators to offer their premium services and asked TRAI to review the plans.

TDSAT pointed out that the telecom regulator can review and can take steps once the review is done. This means that the operators have received some relief until TRAI completed its review procedure.

Reasons Behind TRAI Issue With Premium Plans

Meanwhile, TRAI has written a letter to Vodafone-Idea and Airtel and ask them to explain the whole procedure that how they are offering faster speed to certain people as demand has increased ever since people are working from home due to COVID- 19.

Besides, TRAI wants to know about other customers, especially those who do not use these services. The regulator has asked how other customers will raise complaints about less speed. Furthermore, TRAI has reminded both operators that earlier, they have argued on the same that they cannot offer faster speed.

Furthermore, the regulator has asked the Vodafone-Idea to share all details about the RED X plans and how they are offering faster speed to users.

Vodafone-Idea RED X And Airtel Premium Plans

Coming to the Vodafone-Idea RED X plans, the operator is offering unlimited calling, ISD calls with discounted prices in 14 countries, Netflix access for one year, and Zee5 subscription. It includes Amazon Prime subscription along with a 10 percent discount. The plans are priced at Rs. 1,099 and get you priority services, including mobile insurance and several deals on Samsung phones.

On the other hand, Airtel is offering premium services to its postpaid users. The operator postpaid plans start at Rs. 499, where it is offering 3G and 4G data will rollover facility. The other plan will cost you Rs. 749 is providing 125GB data and two connections. The third plan will cost you Rs. 999, and it ships 150GB data with a rollover facility. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 1,599, which ships unlimited data.

