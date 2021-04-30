BSNL Introduces 4G VoLTE Services In Three Circles; Plans To Add More In Coming Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is trying its best to get a 4G spectrum from the Government, but it has already started offering 4G VoLTE services in some circles. The newly launched 4G VoLTE services are available in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. The company has also demonstrated the VoLTE services in these circles.

VoLTE services allow users to avail high-quality voice calling. It enables users to make video and voice calling over data. Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) services are popular as users get HD video calling, quick call connection, increased VoIP functionality, switching between voice, and video calls.

How To Use VoLTE Services On BSNL Network

Notably, BSNL allows prepaid and postpaid customers to use VoLTE services on their smartphones. However, to use the services, users have to send 'ACT VoLTE' message to 53733. Once it is done, the VoLTE services will be activated in 24 hours.

Besides, BSNL allows you to activate the services via checking the settings on Android phones. To check the services, you have to check the setting first and click on the network option. In case, you want to use the service on the iPhone. You need to tap on the settings, cellular data options, and cellular network.

For activating the services on your mobile phones, users have to check the LTE Preferred Mode, tap on the LTE / WCDMA / GSM Auto option, and then on VoLTE enabled. However, there is a catch. The 2G and 3G users are not allowed to use these services. The telecom operator states that users have to purchase a new 4G SIM at Rs. 20. However, to know that your smartphone is compatible with BSNL services, users have to go through these steps.

How To Check Your Smartphone Is Compatible With BSNL 4G Or Not

To find out the IMEI number of your mobile number by dialing *#06#. Then, you will get a 15 digit IMEI number. You need to send a KYM message to 14422. After that, you will get a message from the telecom operator that will tell you if the smartphone is compatible with BSNL 4G services or not. If you receive an LTE FDD Band 1 reply from the telecom operator, then your device is compatible with BSNL 4G services.

