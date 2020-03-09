ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSNL Introduces Advance Rental Scheme For Postpaid Customers

    By
    |

    BSNL has recently acquired a large number of users in December, as the telco has not increased the tariffs price like other private players. The operator has added 4.2 lakh users during the same month, while Reliance Jio managed to garner 82,308 customers.

    BSNL Introduces Advance Rental Scheme For Postpaid Customers

     

    However, the state-run telco is making changes in its existing plans. Similarly, the telco has recently launched Rs. 998 postpaid plan. The plan offers 2GB data per day for 270 days. Now, it has been reported that the company is offering an advance rental option to its users in the Tamil Nadu circle, which is already active from March 1, 2020.

    BSNL Advance Rental Scheme: Details

    The advance rental scheme is specially designed for its postpaid customers. The postpaid users can make payments in the advance. Under this scheme, users can make 11 months in advance with GST. Likewise, customers can pay 21 months rental in advance along with the GST amount. However, customers will need to bit careful when the plan ends. Earlier, this plan was valid for 240 days, but now customers will get the benefits for 270 days. The company has increased the validity of the plan.

    BSNL Rs. 998 Postpaid Plans: Benefits And Validity

    Meanwhile, the operator has revised its Rs. 551 prepaid plan. The telco is offering 5GB data per day for three months. This seems a good move to attract new users. But, the major drawback is its 3G network. This plan only offers 5GB data. There is no benefit of calling and messages. This plan is already available on the company's website.

    On the other hand, BSNL and MTNL have asked the sector regulator TRAI not to include them from the tariff fixation policy, as they have less than 15 percent market share in the telecom sector.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bsnl
    Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 22:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X