BSNL Introduces Advance Rental Scheme For Postpaid Customers

BSNL has recently acquired a large number of users in December, as the telco has not increased the tariffs price like other private players. The operator has added 4.2 lakh users during the same month, while Reliance Jio managed to garner 82,308 customers.

However, the state-run telco is making changes in its existing plans. Similarly, the telco has recently launched Rs. 998 postpaid plan. The plan offers 2GB data per day for 270 days. Now, it has been reported that the company is offering an advance rental option to its users in the Tamil Nadu circle, which is already active from March 1, 2020.

BSNL Advance Rental Scheme: Details

The advance rental scheme is specially designed for its postpaid customers. The postpaid users can make payments in the advance. Under this scheme, users can make 11 months in advance with GST. Likewise, customers can pay 21 months rental in advance along with the GST amount. However, customers will need to bit careful when the plan ends. Earlier, this plan was valid for 240 days, but now customers will get the benefits for 270 days. The company has increased the validity of the plan.

BSNL Rs. 998 Postpaid Plans: Benefits And Validity

Meanwhile, the operator has revised its Rs. 551 prepaid plan. The telco is offering 5GB data per day for three months. This seems a good move to attract new users. But, the major drawback is its 3G network. This plan only offers 5GB data. There is no benefit of calling and messages. This plan is already available on the company's website.

On the other hand, BSNL and MTNL have asked the sector regulator TRAI not to include them from the tariff fixation policy, as they have less than 15 percent market share in the telecom sector.

