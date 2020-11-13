BSNL Introduces Fiber Basic Plus Plan For Rs. 599 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel and Reliance Jio are very active in terms of launching internet packs and now BSNL has joined the wagon. The company has launched a new Jio fiber plan for Rs. 599. The new Fiber Basic Plus plan is likely to give tough competition to Airtel's Xstream Fiber plan of Rs. 499.

Under this new plan, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is providing 60 Mbps speed up to 3300GB data. It also includes unlimited calling; however, the 60 Mbps speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps after the data expires.

Notably, there is no data limit at 2Mbps speed, which means users can download and upload anything without any worry about data usage. This plan will be available from November 14, 2020, which also means that the company has launched this plan, especially for Diwali. This newly launched plan sits against Jio's Rs. 699 and Rs. 499 internet plans.

Reliance Jio Rs. 699, And Airtel Rs. 699 Internet Plans

Reliance Jio's Rs. 699 internet plan is known as the Silver plan, where it is offering 100 Mbps speed. It also offers unlimited calling, unlimited data, which means 3300GB data. However, this plan is not providing OTT benefits with this pack. JioFiber is also providing a plan of Rs. 399, which is offering 30 Mbps speed, unlimited calling, and without any OTT subscription.

On the other hand, Airtel plans of Rs. 499 is offering unlimited calling, internet data up to 3300GB, and speed up to 40 Mbps. It also offers content from its application, Voot, Hungama, and more. It also ships Wynk Music and courses from Shaw Academy.

After comparing all these plans, it seems that the Airtel pack is offering more benefits from Reliance Jio and BSNL. So, we would suggest you to choose Airtel packs.

