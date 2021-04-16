Just In
BSNL Introduces Rs. 249 And Rs. 298 Prepaid Plans; Offer Unlimited Calling For 60 Days
BSNL has launched two packs for its prepaid customers, priced at Rs. 249 and Rs. 298. These newly launched prepaid plans offer unlimited calling and message benefits. The Rs. 249 plan offers unlimited calling, 100 messages daily, and 2GB of data per day for 60 days. This means users will get all services for two months. This pack is known as the First Recharge Coupon pack and is specially designed for first-time users.
While Rs. 298 pack offers 1GB data per day. It ships unlimited calling to all networks, including in Delhi and Mumbai. This pack also provides 100 messages daily along with an Eros Now subscription for 56 days. The telecom operator said that once the 1GB end the speed will be decreased to 40 Kbps. Besides, the company announced that all users are allowed to recharge the plan via online and offline mediums.
Rs. 249 And Rs. 298 Prepaid Plans Of Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vi
Airtel prepaid plan ships 1.5GB of data per day, 100 messages daily, and unlimited calling for 28 days. While Rs. 249 pack is also valid for 28 days. This pack ships 2GB of data per day and unlimited calling for the same period. This plan offers 100 messages and a complimentary subscription to all Jio applications.
Then, there is a Vodafone-Idea prepaid pack, which offers 1.5GB of data per day. This pack also ships unlimited calling and 100 messages for 28 days. This pack also ships weekend data rollover facility along with Vi Movies and TV.
Coming to the Airtel Rs. 298 prepaid plan, where users get 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 messages per day. This plan ships all benefits for 28 days. It includes an Airtel XStream subscription, Wynk Music access, Rs. 150 cashback on Fastag. This plan also offers Bharti Axa life insurance, Rs. 50 discount, and 2GB additional data with Airtel Thanks application. Notably, Reliance Jio and Vi do not offer Rs. 298 plan; however, Vi ships Rs. 299 plan. Vi plan of Rs. 249 ships 4GB data, unlimited calling, and weekend data rollover facility for 28 days.
