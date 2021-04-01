BSNL Introduces Two New Prepaid Plan: Check All Benefits Here News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced the launch of a new prepaid pack in the country. The Rs. 249 plan is available in all circles and offers calling and data benefits to its customers. The new FRC pack has been launched for new users so that they can enjoy all benefits.

BSNL's FRC 249 Details

The FRC 249 plan is offering unlimited voice calling and roaming in Delhi and Mumbai. The Rs. 249 plan offers unlimited data benefits along with 40 Kbps speed and 100 messages per day. This prepaid pack has validity for 60 days. The company is offering similar benefits with Rs. 107 pack. Surprisingly, private telecom players like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) are offering Rs. 249 prepaid pack to their users.

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi Rs. 249 Prepaid Plans: Details

Let's start with Reliance Jio Rs. 249 pack that offers 2GB of data per day for 28 days. This means users will get 56GB of data for 28 days. This prepaid plan is offering unlimited calls in the country. It ships 100 messages per day along with access to the Jio application. While Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is providing 1.5GB of data per day and unlimited calling to all networks.

This plan also ships 100 messages for 28 days, weekend data rollover facility, and access to Vi movies & TV. Then, there is an Airtel plan of Rs. 249, where users get 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for 28 days. After comparing all plans, Reliance Jio is the only telecom operator who is providing good benefits at Rs. 249.

Apart from this plan, the state-run telecom operator is providing Rs. 108 plan. This plan is also available in all circles. Coming to the benefits front, the telecom operator is providing unlimited calling on the MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai too. This pack is also providing 1GB of data per day for 28 days, which means 28GB of data. This plan is also offering a 500 messages facility in Delhi and Mumbai. However, this newly launched plan is only available for the company's users in Chennai.

Best Mobiles in India