BSNL join hands with Veecon Rok Corporation to offer internet service in 25 cities

State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has collaborated with Veecon Rok Corporation to offer internet service in 25 cities.

The City-Wide Wi-Fi Network will include cities like Vijayawada, Navi Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Panaji, Pune, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Jaipur, Patna, Cochin, Guwahati, Tirupati, Shimla, Chandigarh, Noida, Gurugram, Dehradun, Indore, and Agra.

Anupam Shrivastava, Chairman & Managing Director, BSNL said, "I am pleased to be here at the launch of City Wide WiFi project for 25 cities. This is indeed going to be a landmark initiative towards providing internet to every Indian, quite in sync with the government of India's Digital India programme. In the wake of arguably cutting edge technology and government initiatives, we are also pleased to associate with an emerging player like VEECON ROKiT and roll out this new range of mobile handsets."

Meanwhile, VEECON ROK Corporation also announced a new line of Veecon ROKiT mobile handsets, including India's first 3D glasses-free mobile phone.

Gaurav Kumar Srivastava, Chairman, VEECON ROK Corporation Pvt. Ltd said: "The City Wide Wi-Fi Network of 25 cities is in sync with our smart city Initiative and would be taken ahead with our Superior technology to drive this. We believe public and private partnerships affect serious positive change and we could not have found a better partner than BSNL to take this initiative ahead. The amalgamation of BSNL's reach across the country and our cutting-edge technology is certain to be a game changer in the business of running a city. For this project, we plan to invest $5 bn in the next three to five years."

The company has displaced five models i.e ROKiT One and ROKiT F-One are classic calling devices featuring WiFii calling.

As its name suggests, the ROKiT IO Light is a lightweight smartphone that boasts impressive processing power. The ROKiT IO 3D and ROKiT IO Pro 3D are the first glasses-free 3D smartphones to be introduced for sale in India. The ROKiT mobile series will be available for sale from early next year and will be bundled with BSNL SIMs.