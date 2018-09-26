BSNL Rs 299 postpaid plan offers unlimited data and voice calls

BSNL is on a race with the other rivals in the telecom sector. To ramp up the competition, the state-run telecom operator has introduced a new postpaid plan with Rs. 299 rental. With this move, the company will pose a stiff challenge to the other postpaid plans with a similar cost from Vodafone Idea Limited, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel and strengthen its subscriber base as well.

BSNL Rs. 299 postpaid plan details

Talking about the new Rs. 299 postpaid plan from BSNL, it is available only for the new subscribers and is not meant for the existing ones. The plan offers unlimited data benefits similar to the Rs. 333 prepaid plan that was revised a few days back. While the unlimited data speed will be 80kbps, there is a limit of 31GB of data after which the speed will drop down to 60kbps. It also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 text messages all through the rental period.

Downsides of this plan

The major downside of this plan is that the existing subscribers of BSNL cannot enjoy its benefits. It would be great if the telco considers this drawback and rolls out the plan for the existing subscribers of its network. But we can clearly make out that this is a step taken by the service provider to strengthen its postpaid subscriber base and attract new users.

And, another notable aspect is that this plan will offer unlimited voice calls irrespective of the network only in the areas that are supported by BSNL. So, the subscribers in Delhi and Mumbai will not get to enjoy free calls. The other notable feature that is missing is the ability to carry forward the unused data of one billing cycle to another as in the Airtel postpaid plans. Notably, Airtel lets postpaid subscribers use the data rollover feature to carry forward the unused data.

While the rental of this new postpaid plan is Rs. 299, the subscribers might end up paying a little more due to GST. But the difference in the monthly billing cycle shouldn't vary drastically.