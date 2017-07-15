BSNL launches 100G optical transport network across India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited ( BSNL) has launched its 100G Optical Transport Network (NG-OTN) across India, which will help it improve broadband speeds and enhance landline and mobile services.

According to BSNL, this project is aimed to enhance existing 10G capacity to 100 G capacity of Optical Fiber infrastructure of BSNL.

This enhanced capacity will help retail customer base of BSNL in Landline, FTTH and Mobile services. This facility will also boost Enterprise Business Segment by providing Ultra high capacity in Leaseline.

BSNL said that NG-OTN would also be helpful to service Central Government Projects like Bharatnet, SWAN, and NKN. Anupam Srivastava CMD BSNL expressed confidence in collaboration between BSNL and Fiber Home to provide several such more projects to the nation.

At present 45 out of 100 cities are already put in place and started operating on NG-OTN from today. Rest 55 cities will be covered and will start functioning on NG OTN facilities by March 2018.

BSNL has a total customer base of approximately 115 million. BSNL is committed to quality customer care and 24 hrs support across the country. "NG OTN is a step forward taken by BSNL in this direction to ensure customer delight," the telco said.

BSNL further said that the project aims to provide a 99.99 percent uptime for which a Network Operating Centre (NOC) is made operational at Bangalore for providing 24X7 support.