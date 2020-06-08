BSNL Launches 200 Mbps Speed Plan In Several Circles News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced that it is now expanding its 200 Mbps broadband plan to other parts of the country. Earlier, it was introduced in Telangana and Chennai circles for three months, i.e 90 days. However, these services are now available in some parts of Tamil Nadu.

The operator has shared this information via its Twitter account. The new speed plan enables you to use 1500GB data. And, once, the data end, the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps. The first plan in this list is named as "Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55", where it is offering unlimited calls to all service providers. The BSNL "Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55" is available at Rs. 1,999 per month.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, you'll get these services Salem, Namakkal, Mettur, Omalur, Sankagiri, Tiruchengode, Attur, Valapady, Rasipuram, Velur, and Yercaud. The company has announced these services on Sunday. This service comes under Bharat Fibre, and earlier it was available in Coimbatore, Madurai, Pollachi, Vellore, and Trichy.

Details About BSNL Bharat Fibre Services

If we talk about BSNL Bharat Fibre services, then these services are available in several circles, such as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Pondicherry, Punjab, and many more.

Coming to the plans, then Punjab plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 599, Rs. 749, and Rs. 777. These plans ships unlimited calling to all networks. Furthermore, these plans are available for one month, six months, 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months plan.

BSNL Launches Vouchers With 3GB Data

Meanwhile, the operator has launched three data vouchers that are priced at Rs. 78, Rs. 247, and Rs. 997, where it is offering 250 minutes for calling every day, Eros Now, and 3GB data with 40 Kbps speed. It includes 100 per day messages along with a PRBT service for free. These data vouchers are available in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, UP East, Punjab, Odisha, Puducherry, and Rajasthan.

