BSNL Launches 4G Services In Bilaspur And Korba

BSNL has finally started offering its 4G services in two cities of Chattisgarh. According to the company's official Twitter handle, its 4G services are now available in Bilaspur and Korba. This means that BSNL customers in Bilaspur and Korba will get a high download and upload speed.

BSNL Plans To Launch 4G Services In Other Parts Of Chattisgarh

Meanwhile, the operator mentions that it will soon launch its 4G services in other circles too. The telecom operator also said that it is using indigenous equipment and technology for setting up the 4G network in the country. This development is expected to help all telecom companies to get Rs. 50,000 crore.

It is worth mentioning that companies like Sterlite Technologies, ITI Ltd, Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd, Tech Mahindra, Tata Telecom Services (TCS), and Paramount Communications can offer 4G solutions in the country. Besides, the company has launched new offers for Republic Day.

BSNL 4G Plans In India

The operator 4G plans start from Rs. 153 and goes up to Rs. 2,399. These plans are priced at Rs. 153, Rs. 187, Rs. 199, Rs. 247, Rs. 250, Rs. 298, Rs. 365, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, Rs. 699, Rs. 997, Rs. 1,098, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 1,666, Rs. 1,999, and Rs. 2,399. The plan of Rs. 153 is offering unlimited calling, 100 messages, and 1.5GB of data per day for 28 days.

BSNL STV 187 ships 2GB of data per day for 28 days. The Rs. 199 ships 250 minutes for calling and 3GB data per day for 30 days. While Rs. 249 and Rs. 250 are offering 250 minutes for calling, 100 messages, and 3GB of data per day for 40 days. The STV 298 is offering 1GB of data per day, 250 minutes for calling along with EROS Now subscription for 54 days.

The Rs. 365 plan is offering 2GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day. On the other hand, the BSNL plan of Rs. 2,399 is offering 250 minutes per day and 100 messages for 600 days.

