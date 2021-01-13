Just In
- 16 min ago CES 2021: Alienware m15, Alienware m17 R4 With RTX 30 Series GPU Announced
-
- 53 min ago CES 2021: Asus Launches New ROG Laptops With AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs And RTX 30 Series GPUs
- 1 hr ago Oppo A93 5G Specifications, Pricing Revealed Via China Telecom Listing; Launch Expected Soon
- 1 hr ago Happy Lohri 2021: How to Create and Send Lohri WhatsApp Stickers on Your Mobile(Android/iOS) Devices
Don't Miss
- Sports BWF working with Thailand Open organisers after Srikanth left with bloodied nose
- Movies Shilpa Shetty Pens A Note To Herself: Don't Be So Hard On Yourself; You Are Doing Okay
- Lifestyle Sara Ali Khan Drives Mid-Week Blues Away As She Spreads Cheerful Vibes In Her Colourful Outfit
- News Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi Adityanath's govt for having negligent attitude towards women
- Finance Mohali: Rapid Development Transforming City As Next Commercial Hub
- Automobiles Renault Car Discounts & New Year Offers Announced For January 2021 On Kwid, Triber & Duster
- Education RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 Phase-2, Check Direct Link
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Karnataka In January 2021
BSNL Launches 4G Services In Bilaspur And Korba
BSNL has finally started offering its 4G services in two cities of Chattisgarh. According to the company's official Twitter handle, its 4G services are now available in Bilaspur and Korba. This means that BSNL customers in Bilaspur and Korba will get a high download and upload speed.
BSNL Plans To Launch 4G Services In Other Parts Of Chattisgarh
Meanwhile, the operator mentions that it will soon launch its 4G services in other circles too. The telecom operator also said that it is using indigenous equipment and technology for setting up the 4G network in the country. This development is expected to help all telecom companies to get Rs. 50,000 crore.
It is worth mentioning that companies like Sterlite Technologies, ITI Ltd, Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd, Tech Mahindra, Tata Telecom Services (TCS), and Paramount Communications can offer 4G solutions in the country. Besides, the company has launched new offers for Republic Day.
BSNL 4G Plans In India
The operator 4G plans start from Rs. 153 and goes up to Rs. 2,399. These plans are priced at Rs. 153, Rs. 187, Rs. 199, Rs. 247, Rs. 250, Rs. 298, Rs. 365, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, Rs. 699, Rs. 997, Rs. 1,098, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 1,666, Rs. 1,999, and Rs. 2,399. The plan of Rs. 153 is offering unlimited calling, 100 messages, and 1.5GB of data per day for 28 days.
BSNL STV 187 ships 2GB of data per day for 28 days. The Rs. 199 ships 250 minutes for calling and 3GB data per day for 30 days. While Rs. 249 and Rs. 250 are offering 250 minutes for calling, 100 messages, and 3GB of data per day for 40 days. The STV 298 is offering 1GB of data per day, 250 minutes for calling along with EROS Now subscription for 54 days.
The Rs. 365 plan is offering 2GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day. On the other hand, the BSNL plan of Rs. 2,399 is offering 250 minutes per day and 100 messages for 600 days.
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
14,500
-
22,000
-
29,370
-
20,556
-
15,862
-
43,065
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150
-
45,025