BSNL launches alternate digital KYC process for issuing new connections

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has announced the launch of an alternate digital KYC process as per new guidelines issued by DoT for issuing new connections across pan India in all telecom circles.

Anupam Shrivastava, Chairman, and Managing Director, BSNL said that "Keeping up to its commitment of Services for new mobile customer verification; the new digital KYC process is live and has been rolled out across all the telecom circles of BSNL according to latest DOT guidelines. It had been launched on 6 November 2018 i.e. the same day on which DoT had issued instructions regarding it."

This alternate process for KYC which entails customer acquisition forms (CAF) to be embedded with live photos of the new customers and scanned images of original proof of identity(POI) and proof of address(POA). The One Time Password (OTP) sent to the retailer and to customers alternate number verifies the point of sale and customer, BSNL said.

Earlier this private telecom players including Airtel, and Vodafone Idea informed that they have begun rolling out 'alternate digital KYC (know your customer) process.

This is a completely paperless process which has digitized the end to end process for onboarding of new mobile customers. This digital KYC application is being made available at all BSNL mobile retailers, franchisee and customer service center for on-boarding of new customers or serving existing customers for changing the SIM etc.

This comes after DOT in its notification said that all licensees are to discontinue the use of Aadhaar eKYC (electronic know your customer) service of UIDAI both for verification as well as for issuing new mobile connections to subscribers.

DOT said that all licensee shall also delete the column of writing Aadhaar number on Customer Acquisition Forms for issuing the new mobile connections.