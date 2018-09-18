BSNL launches Ananth and Ananth Plus plan, offers unlimited voice calls

State-run telecom operator BSNL has reportedly launched two new plans called Ananth and Ananth Plus for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles priced at Rs. 105 and Rs. 328.

Both Ananth and Ananth Plus similar benefits but with different validity.

Under Ananth Plus plan users will get unlimited voice calls for 90 days at Rs.328, while Ananth allows the same benefit to prepaid customers for 26 days, reports Telecom Talk.

For those who are not aware BSNL has also introduced 'Bumper offer' for prepaid users in which users will get 2.2GB additional data per day during the festive season in India.

BSNL Bumper offer will be available on PAN India basis from September 16.

The new Bumper offer will be applicable on the following unlimited plan vouchers - Rs 186, 429, 485, 666, and 999 as "Festive tohfa" for 60 days for new customers, while existing BSNL users will get this data offer on these unlimited STVs - Rs 187, 333, 349, 444, and 448.

This year in August, BSNL has launched its Raksha Bandhan plan for its prepaid customers in which the company is offering unlimited voice, data and SMS at Rs. 399 for 74 days.

In addition to that, the company is providing a facility of personalized ringtone with unlimited song change option.

