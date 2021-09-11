BSNL Launches Annual Payment Offer; Revises Virtual Landline Packs News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has revised the charges of its services in all operating circles. The telecom operator has revised its Virtual Landline Plan - Aseem. Besides, the telecom operator has announced the launch of new services called uniform charges of Rs. 199 for only four months. These services will allow users only for a call diversion facility.

Additionally, the telecom operator might launch an annual payment scheme for customers who are opting for Aseem Plan, reports Kerala Telecom. The report claims that under the upcoming offer, customers have to pay Rs. 599 for the annual charges.

For the unaware, BSNL used to charge differential charges to customers for the Aseem Plan, which was based on their circle or location. But now, BSNL announced the new charges, where all users have to pay Rs. 99 for four months if the end number is also on the BSNL network. But in case, if the destination is not the BSNL, then users have to pay Rs. 199 for four months.

What Is Aseem Virtual Plan?

Under the same services, users will be getting a virtual landline number on their name. This means users will not be getting any physical landline connection at their homes. Under this service, a customer is allowed to opt for a BSNL number, mobile, landline, and FTTH.

Similarly, the non-BSNL customer is also allowed to get mobile, FTTH, landline connections as per their choice. Besides, a customer choosing these services will not get copper cable for the connection. However, customers who want to access these services will have to pay charges in advance.

How To Get Aseem Virtual Plan?

BSNL landline users are allowed to migrate to high-speed internet plans. Users are allowed the same number conversion in all areas. However, the company does not allow similar facilities in some of the areas, especially if your landline connection is from C-DOT.

In case, you want to avail free Aseem Plan, you need to submit the application form and form with a new BSNL FTTH at the company's nearest customer service center. However, the free Aseem connection is available to all landline and BSNL FTTH users.

Best Mobiles in India