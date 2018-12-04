ENGLISH

BSNL launches bill payment service facility

    State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new digital payment platform for its landline, broadband, Fiber to home customers that will enable the customer to pay the bills at nearby BSNL retailer outlets.

    The countrywide retailer network of more than 400,000 outlets has been integrated on this platform to elevate customer experience on payments process.

    BSNL said that this new system is an addition to the existing countrywide network of customer service Centers and online payment portal.

    The countrywide large network of BSNL retailers will enhance the reach of bill payment facility particularly for rural and semi-urban areas, the telco said.

    "We are committed to enhancing the customer experience in all interactions with BSNL and this initiative is one of those, in this festive season," said Vivek Bansal, Director CFA, BSNL.

    BSNL also pointed out that retailer outlet hence shall offer all services like SIM card, mobile recharge, GSM Bill Payment, landline, Broadband, fiber to the home (FTTH) postpaid bill payment, thus becoming customers single stop shop for BSNL services.

    Furthermore, the customer will be able to see the current bill details at any of BSNL retail. The bill payments made through retailers will be updated to BSNL Instantly.

    This facility greatly benefits customers in quick payment of BSNL Bills, and it is easy as doing a mobile recharge through the retail outlet.

    bsnl telecom news
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 20:56 [IST]
