Jio Gigafiber effect: New BSNL ‘Data ka Sixer’ wired broadband plans launched

State-run telecom operator BSNL is changing its plans and strategies on a consistent basis in order to make sure that it competes against the other telcos. Besides the prepaid and postpaid plans, the service provider also offers broadband plans. With the impending rollout of Jio GigaFiber broadband service with 1Gbps speed, BSNL has come up with new wired broadband internet plans.

The ISP has announced that its three new broadband plans offer up to 20GB of data per day all throughout the billing cycle. Also, there is unlimited calling to any mobile or landline number irrespective of the network. This move is clearly meant to keep the company above its rivals in the highly competitive market.

BSNL 'Data ka Sixer' broadband plans

As per the official Twitter post shared by BSNL India, the new wired broadband plans are called 'Data ka Sixer' plans. These new BSNL broadband plans are priced at Rs. 675, Rs. 845 and Rs. 1,199.

The 675 BSNL BBG Combo plan is priced at Rs. 675 and offers up to 10Mbps speed. Users of this service will get up to 5GB of data per day, which totals up to 150GB of data on the whole. The next one is the 845 BSNL BBG Combo plan offering 10GB of data per day for a maximum speed of 10Mbps. On the whole, this plan offers 300GB of data to the users per month.

The last one is the 1199 BSNL BBG Combo plan, which offers a whopping 20GB of data per day all through the billing cycle. And, the speed offered by this plan is also 10Mbps like the other plans. Eventually, subscribers of the new Rs. 1,199 BSNL wired broadband plan will get 600GB of data per month.

As of now, BSNL hasn't revealed if the data speed will reduce or the service will be unavailable on exhausting the daily data limit allotted to the users as per the plan. Usually, the data speed will drop to 1 or 2 Mbps beyond the allotted limit. So, we can expect the same to be applied for these plans with daily data limit too.