Jio GigaFiber vs BSNL Broadband vs Airtel V-Fiber: Plans, price, benefits, and more compared

There is no denying that the entry of Reliance Jio has transformed the telecom sector in the country. The telco brought in a slew of cheap combo plans thereby forcing the others to also tweak their tariff plans and offer a lot of benefits unlike never before. Eventually, the tariff war that was initiated by Jio appears to go on without any end in the near future.

After disrupting the telecom sector with its 4G VoLTE service, Jio has eyed the broadband sector. At the 41st Annual General Meeting held in July this year, the company announced the Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband service alongside the JioPhone 2.

This broadband service is yet to be widely rolled out to all users across the country but it has already brought in competition to the other service providers such as BSNL and Airtel. Notably, these companies have come up with their own services called BSNL Broadband and Airtel V-Fiber respectively.

Given that there is a lot of competition, varied benefits and much more in these broadband services, here we come up with a brief comparison between Jio GigaFiber, BSNL Broadband and Airtel V-Fiber services. Take a look!

Jio GigaFiber Jio GigaFiber registrations were opened in August for the interested users. And, we have come across several reports suggesting the benefits and plans of this service. However, there is no official word from the company regarding this broadband plan. Going by the speculations, the Jio GigaFiber will be available with a preview offer. The Jio GigaFiber Preview Offer will provide 100GB of data per month for 3 months at a speed of 100Mbps. Also, there will be complimentary access to the Jio suite of apps just like the 4G service. But to avail these benefits, users of the Jio broadband service have to pay a security deposit of Rs. 4,500 and avail the GigaHub Home Gateway device. Notably, this security deposit can be refunded later. BSNL Broadband BSNL Broadband has a widespread presence in the market. Its Rs. 777 plan offers 500GB of data per month at 50Mbps speed. Also, there is a Rs. 1,277 plan offering 750GB of data per month at 100Mbps speed. On exhausting the monthly data allowance, the speed will drop to 20Mbps. As of now, BSNL doesn't charge for the installation but users have to pay for the router and the one-time security fee. Airtel V-Fiber When it comes to Airtel V-Fiber, subscribers will get a free broadband router and complimentary Amazon Prime subscription for a year. The Rs. 799 plan from Airtel V-Fiber offers 100GB of data per month at 40Mbps speed and unlimited calling benefits. The Rs. 1,299 plan offers 500GB at 100Mbps. And, there is an unlimited data plan priced at Rs. 1,999 offering data speed of 100Mbps as well. Which is the best one? While we have mentioned the various broadband plans offered by these telcos, we need to mention that the Jio GigaFiber offers better benefits right now as it is under the Preview Offer. And, we can get to know more details only when the plan details are out by the company. On the other hand, in terms of availability, we should say that BSNL and Airtel broadband services are available in select cities.