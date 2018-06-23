BSNL offers 100 Mbps broadband connectivity through its VSAT Satellite Gateways

To provide high-speed internet (up to 100Mbps), state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has recently augmented its VSAT Satellite Gateways at Your and Sikandrabad.

According to the company, this has enabled BSNL to connect remotes parts of the country including North-Eastern states, high altitude terrain of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand; LWE (left wing extremism) affected states like Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand etc. with High-Speed Internet Service.

Some of the key advantages of High throughput Satellite Services (HTS VSAT) service are.

1. Pan India Availability, No last mile POP dependency

2. Download Speed up to. 100Mbps+ per VSAT

3. Upload Speed up to 12Mbps+ per VSAT

4. Network Scalable to cater up to 50,000+ rural locations

5. Cost effective bandwidth on sharing basis

NK Mehta, Director (Enterprise) BSNL said that "satellite communication will play a significant role to make the DIGITAL INDIA a reality, with this BSNL is able to connect defense establishment, administrative offices in difficult areas and help local administration in mitigating natural disaster effectively."

BSNL's VSAT broadband has opened up a host of new services and capabilities to the far-flung area where till now it was difficult to provide adequate connectivity.

It will also be possible to provide true broadband to every location across the nation with adequate speed, performance, and reliability, BSNL claims.