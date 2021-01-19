BSNL Launches Five International Prepaid Roaming Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL isn't offering 4G services in all circles, but it is very active in terms of bringing new benefits for its customers. The telecom operator has now announced the launch of international prepaid roaming services to five countries, such as France, Afghanistan, Thailand, Iceland, and Sweden.

This prepaid international roaming service is already available for BSNL users. To launch this roaming service BSNL has tied up with Bouygues, MTN, Trinet, Sweden, Iceland, Afghanistan, Thailand, Vodafone, respectively. However, there is a catch. This roaming service is available for Chennai customers.

Notably, Chennai customers who want to avail this feature are required to remove their prepaid SIM and have to collect the new SIM from the company's Common Services Centres. However, to get this service users have to activate by sending a message to STV IR57.

The tariff of the state-run telecom operator is specially designed for basic calls and data rates. The tariff calculation is based on the exchange rates. This development comes soon after BSNL removed FUP from its prepaid and postpaid plans from all 22 circles.

BSNL Offering Auto Validation on Prepaid Plans

Meanwhile, the telecom operator has announced the launch of the Auto Validity extension facility for prepaid packs with Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 2,399. Furthermore, the company said that the amount will be deducted from the balance and will offer Lokdhun, BSNL Tunes, and Eros Now.

However, the company announced that it will deduct Rs. 2 on the first day of the grace period and users will get three days extension without any extra benefit. Additionally, an auto validity extension is available on Rs. 199 Rs. 485, Rs. 666, Rs. 365, Rs. 997, Rs. 999, Rs. 1999, Rs. 108, Rs. 153, and several STV/Combo Vouchers.

