BSNL Launches New App For Critical Communication News oi-Priyanka Dua

The state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of a new app called Tactilon Agnet-500. The app is developed with an aim to replace Walkie-Talkie. The company claims that it will help you in disaster management.

The app is developed by Airbus Defence and all smartphones are compatible with the newly launched app. "We are filling a gap in critical communications. This is a big leap by putting multimedia content such as voice, video, and location that can help agencies with better coordination," BSNL chairman PK Purwar said.

He said this service will be helpful in critical situations and it will play an important role in healthcare policing and fire department. "It is a subscription-based workforce collaboration service for both business-critical and mission-critical markets," BSNL and Airbus in a joint statement said.

Adding to that, "The solution meets all critical communication needs by leveraging the benefits of mobile broadband, LTE and cloud technology."

Further, the app allows you to coordinate in real-time. In fact, if your network is not working then it will automatically be switched to satellite-based internet Wi-Fi connections.

Meanwhile, the telco has launched AirFibre for its broadband users in rural areas. The company has launched its services Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana, Bihar, and Telangana circles. Initially, the company launched its services in January, and now it has expanded its services to other parts of the country.

To recall, the company launched two plans for its selected customers. The two plans are priced at Rs. 96 and Rs. 236, respectively. The telco of offering 10GB data per day for 28 and 84 days, which is much higher than other operators (Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea) are offering. However, the plans are not providing any calling and SMS benefits, which can be a drawback.

