BSNL Launches New Benefit; Offering Full Talk Time With Rs. 100 Top Up

BSNL has announced the launch of a new offer for its prepaid users in the country. The state-run telecom operator has announced a full talk time offer with a top-up of Rs. 100. This scheme has been launched keeping the ongoing COVID 19 crisis in mind.

This benefit has been launched in an attempt to offer benefits during the crisis. The new offer is valid until August 20th, 2021. Besides, the company said that its users who are affected by the second wave of COVID 19 and Tauktae are also eligible for new users.

List Of All BSNL Top-Ups

The company offers 10 top-ups in the country. The top-ups are priced at Rs. 10, Rs. 20, Rs. 30, Rs. 40, Rs. 50, Rs. 60, Rs. 70, Rs. 80, Rs. 90, and Rs. 100 respectively. Notably, these top-ups are designed to offer talk time without any data and validity.

These top-ups offer talk time of Rs. 7.47, Rs. 14.95, Rs. 22.42 Rs. 30.90, Rs. 39.37, Rs. 47.85, Rs. 56.32, Rs. 64.80, Rs. 73.27 and Rs. 81.75 respectively.

Other BSNL Offers During Pandemic

In addition, the telecom operator offers a 4 percent discount on all top-ups and prepaid recharges transaction completed via the company's application. However, users who are associated with the My BSNL application are eligible for this benefit.

Apart from that, the telecom operator has extended the validity of three plans. These plan vouchers are known as Rs. 107, Rs. 197, and Rs. 397 respectively. The plan voucher of Rs. 107 ships 3GB of data, BSNL tunes, and free calling minutes for 60 days.

Then, another pack of Rs. 197 ships unlimited calling, 100 messages, and 2GB of data for 180 days. This pack also ships music from the Zinc app. The plan voucher of Rs. 397 offers 2GB of data, unlimited calling Lokdhun content, and BSNL Tunes for two months.

It is worth noting that all telecom operators are offering benefits to their users. However, BSNL is providing more benefits to its users, which is why we believe that other telecom operators might follow the same soon to retain their users.

