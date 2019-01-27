BSNL launches new plan, offers 2.6 GB data and 2600 minutes talk time at Rs 269

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up new combo STV- 269 plan for its prepaid mobile customers.

The new plan offers 2600 minutes of talk time, 260 SMSes and 2.6 GB data for a period of 26 days.

The new plan will be available in the market from 26 January to 31 January across India.

Anupam Shrivastava, Chairman, and Managing Director, BSNL said that on the occasion of 70th Republic day celebrations BSNL greets their esteemed customers.

The company has also launched three annual plans for its prepaid users. These included Rs.1,312, Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,099 prepaid plans.

Meanwhile, BSNL has joined hands with Be-Bound, the French mobile network optimization company to launch Seamless Connectivity Services (SMS).

According to the statement issued by the companies, Seamless Connectivity Services will improve in-app customer experience by guaranteeing constant connectivity anywhere there is a mobile phone network, even without Internet.

In addition to that, the new mobile service will positively impact business growth across the country and directly benefit the Indian population. In the case of congested networks, especially in urban areas, it ensures better data throughput by using high-end compression technology. The data of the customer is secured using highly secure encryption algorithms.

To enable this feature Android app providers must integrate with Be-Bound powered SDK into their existing apps.

With the integration of this technology, companies will be able to develop Android apps that work reliably anywhere from remote areas with no Internet connection, to the urban areas with saturated and congested data connectivity.