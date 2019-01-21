BSNL's new half-yearly plan offers 270 GB data to users at Rs 899

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with a new half-yearly prepaid plan of Rs 899.

The new plan comes with a validity of 180 days and users will get 1.5 GB data per day, Telecomtalk reported.

Besides this new plan offers unlimited calling ( local and national) along with 50 SMSes daily for six months. However, there is a cap as this plan is only valid for Andhra Pradesh & Telangana circle at the moment.

There is another plan by telecom company which offers Rs 999 half- yearly plan which is available across India. This plan is also providing 1.5 GB data per day along with 100 SMSes daily.

Meanwhile, BSNL has launched fiber to the home service, Bharat Fiber in the country in which the telco is offering 35GB per day as low as Rs 1.1per GB.

The telco said Bharat Fiber bookings have already been started on BSNL portal. "Our technology is one of the best as digital India is a national mission and we want to put all efforts to make this happen in every home of our country," BSNL added.

"We realize that now customers are demanding super fast internet and have started owning more electronic gadgets and entertainment tools than ever before. So our Fiber to the Home technology has been upgraded and we are happy to announce the launch of Bharat Fiber which will be an affordable yet able to meet the huge data demand of our customers," said Vivek Banzal, Director CFA, BSNL Board.

The announcement came at that time when Reliance Jio is reportedly planning to launch JioGigaFiber this year in March.