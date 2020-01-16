BSNL Launches New Postpaid Plans; Offering Annual Payment Option News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though, private players like Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio are revising new prepaid plans. State-run telecom operator BSNL seems in no mood to follow the same as it is launching postpaid plans with one-year validity. Which itself is a new concept introduced by the telco. The company ships unlimited calling and data with its postpaid plans for the year. However, users have to make payments beforehand.

BSNL Annual Postpaid Plans: Details

Currently, BSNL is offering ten postpaid plans. The first one starts at Rs. 1,115. This plan ships 500MB data, 100 SMS, and Rs. 50 worth calling per day. The Rs. 1,677 plan offers 100 minutes of calling all networks, 100SMSes, and 500MB data per day for 12 months. Then there is a plan of Rs. 2,532 which offers 180 minutes of calling, 100SMSes, and 3GB data, reports TelecomTalk.

Let's move to premium plans then there is a plan of Rs. 4, 389. This plan offers 30GB data, 100 SMSes per day. However, the speed will be reduced to 40 Kbps, once the given data is over. The other plans are priced Rs. 5909, Rs. 8,160, Rs. 12,662, Rs. 17,164, respectively. These plan offers unlimited calling a without any data limit.

It is worth noting that these plans are valid for one year but if you calculate then you are only paying Rs. 99, Rs. 149, Rs. 225, and Rs. 399 per month for these benefits. In addition, none of the private players are offering annual postpaid plans. So this seems a good move from the company.

On the other hand, a private player like Airtel is offering four plans. The plan starts at Rs. 499 and Rs. 1,599. These plans are valid for only one month. However, BSNL is not offering any add-on connection like both Airtel and Vodafone are offering.

