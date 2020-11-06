Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports KL Rahul posts a heart-warming message on rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty's birthday
- Finance 6 High Rated Corporate FDs With Best Interest Rates
- Automobiles Volvo V90 Cross Country Removed From India Website
- Travel Awesome Road Trips In The Western Ghats That Every Biker Must Take This Winter Season
- Lifestyle 9 Tell-Tale Signs You Are Not Ready For Marriage
- News Priyanka Gandhi demands halving of electricity rates for farmers in UP
- Movies Dhanush Expresses Grief Over The Death Of His Fan Dinesh Kumar
- Education UGC NET Answer Key 2020: How To Challenge UGC NET Answer Key June 2020
BSNL Launches New Postpaid Plans; Offering 75GB Data
After launching dozens of prepaid plans, BSNL has announced the launch of new postpaid plans in the country. The new postpaid plans are available at Rs. 199, Rs. 798, and Rs. 999. The plans will be available in all circles.
New Postpaid Plans and Benefits: Details
The Rs. 199 plan provides unlimited calls on the same network. Besides, the telecom operator is providing 300 minutes on the other networks, 25GB data per month, and 100 messages. This plan also comes with a data rollover facility of up to 75GB data.
Then, there is a plan of Rs. 798 that comes with 50GB data and 100 messages per day. It includes a data rollover facility of up to 150GB data. This plan is also offering two add on connection to family. These add on connections will get a similar offer as a primary user is getting.
Besides, the company has announced that Rs. 999 pack is providing unlimited local and STD calls. Additionally, you'll get 250 minutes for calling per day along with 100 messages every day. Similarly, this plan is offering a 225GB data rollover facility and three add on connections to families.
BSNL Again Extends Work From Home Plans
Apart from these postpaid plans, BSNL has extended the work home plans until December 8, 2020. In addition, the company has extended the plan of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber broadband packs. The company has also posted this circular on its Chennai website. Notably, this is a promotional offer and limited for a few days in circles, however, users will not get this plan in Andaman and Nicobar circle. The work from home pack ships 5GB data per day with 10 Mbps speed.
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,972
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
9,840
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
21,860
-
37,200
-
16,700
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
13,900
-
39,999