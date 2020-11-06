BSNL Launches New Postpaid Plans; Offering 75GB Data News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching dozens of prepaid plans, BSNL has announced the launch of new postpaid plans in the country. The new postpaid plans are available at Rs. 199, Rs. 798, and Rs. 999. The plans will be available in all circles.

New Postpaid Plans and Benefits: Details

The Rs. 199 plan provides unlimited calls on the same network. Besides, the telecom operator is providing 300 minutes on the other networks, 25GB data per month, and 100 messages. This plan also comes with a data rollover facility of up to 75GB data.

Then, there is a plan of Rs. 798 that comes with 50GB data and 100 messages per day. It includes a data rollover facility of up to 150GB data. This plan is also offering two add on connection to family. These add on connections will get a similar offer as a primary user is getting.

Besides, the company has announced that Rs. 999 pack is providing unlimited local and STD calls. Additionally, you'll get 250 minutes for calling per day along with 100 messages every day. Similarly, this plan is offering a 225GB data rollover facility and three add on connections to families.

BSNL Again Extends Work From Home Plans

Apart from these postpaid plans, BSNL has extended the work home plans until December 8, 2020. In addition, the company has extended the plan of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber broadband packs. The company has also posted this circular on its Chennai website. Notably, this is a promotional offer and limited for a few days in circles, however, users will not get this plan in Andaman and Nicobar circle. The work from home pack ships 5GB data per day with 10 Mbps speed.

