BSNL launches “Prepaid Land Line service” without rental charges

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched "Prepaid Land Line service" which offers landline connections on 'pay as per-use' basis without installation, registration, and rental Charges.

The telco announces the soft launch on Wednesday by CMD, BSNL Anupam Shrivastava.

As per the company customer can purchase their own instrument or BSNL will provide a CLIP instrument at a cost of Rs.625/- one time charges.

The tariff of the service will start from of Rs.11/-, Rs.19/-, Rs.49/-, Rs.99/- and Rs.199/- with a validity of 1 day, 2 days, 7 days, 15 days and 30 days respectively with unlimited calls to any network and anywhere in India.

However, customers customer can purchase an initial plan voucher of Rs.200/- with unlimited calls to any network and anywhere in India with a validity of 30 days, BSNL informed.

While top-up vouchers of Rs. 10/-, Rs.20/-, Rs.50/- Rs.100/- and Rs.200/- with more talk value Rs.10/-, Rs.25/-, Rs.70/-, Rs.125/- and Rs.300/- also can be utilized by the customer within the validity period.

How to apply for the service:

1 By sending Email giving details of name and address, service for which applied and mobile number to ngnvas@bsnl.co.in OR

2 By sending SMS "Prepaid" to 54141 OR

3 Walking into BSNL CSCs OR

4 Walking into Franchisee/Retailer outlets OR

5 Through Direct Selling Agents

Recharging can be done through BSNL online portal, Franchisee, Retail outlets with CTop up.