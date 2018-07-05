BSNL introduces 'Wings' Internet Telephony Service with unlimited audio, video calling at Rs 1,099

Telecom operator BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd) has announced the launch of its Internet Telephony (VOIP) service called "WINGS". The move comes after TRAI recommendation in October last year and DOT clarification surrounding Internet Telephony by access service providers.

This service will use a Mobile Numbering scheme, provided using IP-based access network of IMS NGN Core switches. For using this service, a customer needs to install a SIP client (soft app) on their smart devices such as laptops, smartphones or tablets with the internet.

This app will act as an SIP phone to make and receive calls from anywhere in India and abroad with landline or mobile phone. The subscriber uses its parent IMS core and IP access network of any location for the voice service through BSNL "Wings". One-time activation fee for the VoIP service has been set at Rs. 1,099.

Basically, this service will target subscribers in areas with poor mobile coverage. With the Wing Internet Telephony Service, users will be able to make and receive calls by using broadband, Wi-Fi, 4G or the 3G Internet. While video calling will be supported for Wings-to-Wings only.

Users can also use their existing address book for making calls through the app. Reservation for new connections under this plan will begin soon and clients will be waitlisted with quick impact in all telecom circles of BSNL. Moreover, the main cluster will begin taking off from August 1, 2018, with accessibility on first start things out serve premise.

This week BSNL has introduced a 'pay per use' prepaid landline offering. This offering will come with no installation, no rental, and no registration charges. The prepaid BSNL landline can be installed on customer's own instrument or on BSNL CLIP instrument with a one-time charge of Rs 625.

For prepaid landline service, users can apply through SMS, BSNL CSCs, retailer outlets, or BSNL's direct selling agents. The recharge for the packs can be done directly from BSNL's online portal or through offline retail stores.

