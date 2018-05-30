BSNL to launch next-gen landlines With features like Smartphone

In the Telecom industry, BSNL was somewhere left behind in the race. But it seems that BSNL is finally catching up with the time after a facing a tough competition. BSNL is ready to avail the latest technology for its users.

According to the new report in Rajasthan, BSNL is preparing to launch the Next Generation Networking (NGN) technology which will allow users to use their landline phones like a smartphone. This technology will come with some smart features which will allow users to access features like, chatting, messaging (SMS), video calling and PRBT (Personal ringback tones). The users have to simply exchange their old landline phones for all-new IP phones to start using these services on their landlines.

According to BK Agarwal who is BSNL telecom district manager (TDM) for the Bundi district of Rajasthan, the technology id already started rolling out in tehsils of Bundi and Hindoli districts. Moreover, BSNL is working hard to spread this new technology to the rest of the state.

He also added that now users won't be missing the calls which they receive on a landline. The new technology will allow the two devices to get sync with each other, and calls can be received on the smartphones too. He added that the NGN technology would allow the users to "avail of landline services and plans by connecting the number via mobile phone from anywhere".

"The special facilities on a mobile phone like chatting, messaging (SMS), video calling and personal ring back tone (PRBT) would now be accessible on landline phones," he said.

According to Agarwal there are 86 mobile towers including 20 in Bundi city which is now upgraded for the fast internet services in rural areas. Back in 2012, BSNL joined hands with SIS Infosystems to launch telephones with video calling facility. At the launch, it was said that it will primarily be used to set up public Video Call Offices by replacing many of the PCOs in the country.

We all know a major part of the revenue of BSNL comes from its landline phones business and the new services are one of the initiatives to increase company's revenue. The telco will charge Rs 3 for 45-second video call made from VCO which will include 30 per cent commission for the franchise owner.

BSNL has also made a partnership with Baba Ramdev's Patanjali brand to launch Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards in India. However, as of now the SIM card and its benefits will only be available to Patanjali employees.

