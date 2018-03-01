BSNL now offering unlimited calls, 30GB data at Rs. 399

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new plan for its postpaid users in India. Dubbed as 'Holi Dhamaka', the plan offers calling and data benefits. Under this plan, postpaid subscribers will get unlimited voice calls including local, STD and roaming at Rs. 399 for one billing cycle. Additionally, the plan provides 30GB data to customers.

As compared to other packs from private telecom operators, BSNL's offer is better as there is no daily or monthly restrictions on data usage. On the flip side, unlike its competitors, the telco doesn't offer 4G speeds in most regions. Do note that, currently BSNL provides 4G Internet only in Kerala. However, it recently joined hands with Nokia to roll out 4G VoLTE services in 10 telecom circles.

Speaking of the benefits of this new plan, R.K. Mittal, Director, BSNL Board, said, "this postpaid offering with unlimited calling and 30 GB data at Rs. 399 per month is one of the best in the industry. This extremely competitive and economical postpaid plan is for our existing and new customers. We are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to our customers."

The Rs. 399 plan is available for all the BSNL postpaid customers across the country. For those who are unaware, the telco collects a security deposit of Rs. 500 when you first subscribe to the postpaid network.

BSNL's 'Holi Dhamaka' plan is in direct competition with the Rs. 399 plan of Airtel and Vodafone. At Rs. 399, the companies offer unlimited calls, 100 SMSes per day and 20GB of bundled data. As stated earlier, there is a daily cap on the data usage.

Reliance Jio and Idea Cellular have similar plans as well. Jio offers unlimited calling benefits and 30GB data (no daily caps) at Rs. 409, whereas Idea Cellular offers unlimited calls and 20GB data at Rs. 389.

Last month, BSNL had launched a Rs. 1,595 plan for its postpaid users. Under this offer, customers are entitled to get unlimited voice calls and data without any daily cap. Further, the plan offers 250 SMSes per billing cycle. The Rs. 1,595 plan is also available to all BSNL postpaid subscribers in the country.