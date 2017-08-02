BSNL launches "Rakhi pe Saugaat” plan for its prepaid users

State- run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has unveiled its "Rakhi pe Saugaat" plan for prepaid users. Under this new plan the telecom operator is providing combo voucher worth Rs 74 to its users.

The new offer will also provide unlimited voice call on the net along with 1GB free data and Rs 74 talk value on another network with the validity of five days. The offer will launch on August 3 and will be applicable for 12 days.

R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said, "Maintaining its tradition BSNL is offering such cheapest tariffs on festivities." In addition to this offer, few Combo vouchers have been launched which offers up to 18 percent extra talk value with 1 GB free data i.e. Rs.189, 289and 389 which is competitive in the industry."

BSNL is not the only one telecom player who is launching new plans everday. We have seen other telcos also launch new plans and tariffs to counter Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. As such, Vodafone has also recently announced its new plan for students in which the company is offering unlimited calls for 84 days.

Meanwhile, apart from this new offer BSNL has also recently announced that new customers taking up BSNL landline/broadband/fiber broadband (FTTH) connections in all the circles will be getting 100 percent free installation charges for one year.

Similarly, the company has said it has also launched a scheme offering "ADSL WiFi modem at Rs. 1,500 with the five-year warranty and 100 per cent cash back" to the broadband customers who subscribe to any broadband plan with fixed monthly charge of Rs. 675 and above. The customers who outrightly purchase the ADSL WiFi modem from BSNL at Rs. 1,500 will be offered Rs. 50 cash back per month for maximum 30 months, the company said in a statement.

