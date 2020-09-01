BSNL Launches Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plan With 24GB Data And 250 Minutes For Calling News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced the launch of the PV-1499 plan in Chennai. However, BSNL will soon launch the same pack in other parts of the country. The company has also revised the payment mode of its Fibre-to-the-Home customers. Earlier, it was valid for 21 days, but now the company has changed the mode, and it is available for 15 days only. This means the customers have to pay the bill in 15 days.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Plan PV- 1,499

The new plan is available from September 1, 2020. The Rs. 1,499 plan is offering 24GB data and 250 minutes for calling per day. After that, the company has to pay for calls. It includes 100 messages per day. This plan is also available for 365 days, but if a user recharges within the given period, then the customer will get extra validity of 30 days. This means this plan is valid for 395 days. However, to avail that benefit user needs to recharge the message to 123 from their registered mobile number.

BSNL Long Validity Prepaid Plans: Details

Let's talk about other long term plans, the PV-365 plan, where users get 250 minutes for calling per day along with 2GB data per day. It includes 80 Kbps speed and 100 messages per day. However, these benefits are available for 60 days only and once the limit ends customers will have to again purchase for the voucher to continue the services.

Apart from these long term plans, BSNL has launched another pack of Rs. 78. The pack of Rs. 78 is providing 3GB data and once the data is over 80Kbps. The plan is valid for eight days only and ships 250 minutes for voice calls. Besides, the operator has announced the launch of IPTV in Chennai. It will be available on Android Box, TV, and mobile.

