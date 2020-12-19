Just In
BSNL Launches Rs. 251 Work From Home Plan; Offering 70GB Data For 28 Days
Work from home plans have become very common during a pandemic. All telecom operators have launched dozens of plans that are already available for their users. Besides, data consumption has been increased by many folds as many employees are working from home.
Similarly, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has launched a plan of Rs. 251. In addition, the company is providing Rs. 56 and Rs. 151 plans. The Rs. 56 plan is offering 10GB of data for ten days while Rs. 151 STV ships 40GB data, and Rs. 251 special tariff plan comes with 70GB of data for 28 days. This new work from home plan comes after the operator launched the ZING Music application.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Special Tariff Plans Vs Private Players
Let's start with Reliance Jio work from home plans that are priced at Rs. 151, Rs. 201, and Rs. 251. It includes 30GB, 40GB, and 50GB of data benefits. On the other hand, both Airtel and Vi are offering plans worth Rs. 251, where they are offering 50GB data. Besides, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is providing Rs. 351 plan, where you get 100GB data. This clearly shows that the BSNL plan of Rs. 251 is providing 70GB of data as private players are providing 50GB of data. In Kerala, the operator is providing Rs. 251 is providing a 4G data plan.
BSNL Receives License In 22 Telecom Circles
Meanwhile, the operator has received a license to operate in all 22 circles, earlier, it was 20 only. The Department of Telecommunication has signed an agreement with the telecom operator. Notably, the operator is offering its 2G services in 20 circles, excluding Delhi and Mumbai. However, now the operator has got a license for 22 circles, including Delhi and Mumbai. After this, the telecom operator is allowed to offer telephone, internet, and more services in these two circles.
