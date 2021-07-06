BSNL Launches Rs. 447 Prepaid Plan; Offering 100GB Data And Unlimited Calling News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced the launch of a new prepaid plan for its customers in the country. The new prepaid plan is priced at Rs. 447, ships data without any restriction, messages, and entertainment services. This pack also ships access to BSNL Tunes.

Notably, this plan was launched soon after Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea launched Rs. 447 plan with 60 days validity. So let's find out the difference between BSNL and other packs.

BSNL Rs. 447 Prepaid Plan: Check Details

The newly launched prepaid plan is priced at Rs. 447, where users get 100GB of data, 100 messages per day, BSNL Tunes, and access to the Eros Now application for 60 days. Apart from new plans, BSNL has revised two prepaid plans worth Rs. 247 and Rs. 1,999. The first plan of Rs. 247 offers 50GB of data for 30 days, whereas Rs. 1,999 packs offer 500GB of data.

Reliance Jio And Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Plan Of Rs. 447: Which One Is Better?

Similarly, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea ships a plan of Rs. 447. Reliance Jio's plan of Rs. 447 ships 50GB of data, unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, and a subscription to all Jio applications. It ships apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Vodafone-Idea plan of Rs. 447 offers 50GB of data, unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, and access to Vi Movies & TV Classic for 60 days. Notably, Airtel does not ship Rs. 447 plan, but this pack sits against BSNL, Vi, and Reliance Jio plan.

Airel plan of Rs. 456 offers 50GB of data, unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, the mobile edition of Amazon Prime, Airtel Xstream access, free hello tunes, three months access to Apollo 24|7 Circle, free subscription to Wynk Music, courses from Shaw Academy, and cashback on FASTag.

This shows India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel offers more benefits with Rs. 456 plan; however, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited plan of Rs. 447 will provide 100GB of data for the same period. This is quite clear that the latter ships more data benefits and designed for users who are looking for more data facilities.

