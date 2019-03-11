ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    BSNL launches Rs. 599 plan, offers unlimited calling for six months: Report

    BSNL has also announced cashback offer for its landline and broadband customers in which the telco is providing 25 percent cash back.

    By
    |

    The State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched new prepaid plan of Rs. 599, Telecomtalk reported.

    BSNL launches Rs. 599 plan, offers unlimited calling for six months

     

    According to report under this new plan users can get validity extension benefits by 180 days like if anyone is planning to recharge with this plan, they can extend the validity of the old plan by six months. During the period, subscribers will get unlimited calling benefit.

    However, there is a catch as this plan is not applicable in Delhi and Mumbai as the company is not operating in these circles.

    Meanwhile, BSNL has also announced cashback offer for its landline and broadband customers in which the telco is providing 25 percent cash back.

    This cashback will be credited to the user's account and they can use it in future bills.

    To recall For the unaware, Tutela said BSNL operates an almost-exclusively 3G network, with 4G only present in a handful of isolated locations.

    Although that 3G network does function well considering the age of the technology, as our performance metrics show, the network will have to accelerate its planned 4G rollout if it wishes to remain competitive.

    Last but not least, it appears that 2019 might finally be the year that BSNL starts deploying 4G in earnest. The data shows that BSNL's 4G network is still extremely limited, but government approval of BSNL's plan to deploy 4G on 2100 MHz should provide another viable competitor for 4G service -- in urban areas at least.

    Read More About: bsnl telecom news
    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue