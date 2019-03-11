BSNL launches Rs. 599 plan, offers unlimited calling for six months: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua BSNL has also announced cashback offer for its landline and broadband customers in which the telco is providing 25 percent cash back.

The State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched new prepaid plan of Rs. 599, Telecomtalk reported.

According to report under this new plan users can get validity extension benefits by 180 days like if anyone is planning to recharge with this plan, they can extend the validity of the old plan by six months. During the period, subscribers will get unlimited calling benefit.

However, there is a catch as this plan is not applicable in Delhi and Mumbai as the company is not operating in these circles.

Meanwhile, BSNL has also announced cashback offer for its landline and broadband customers in which the telco is providing 25 percent cash back.

This cashback will be credited to the user's account and they can use it in future bills.

To recall For the unaware, Tutela said BSNL operates an almost-exclusively 3G network, with 4G only present in a handful of isolated locations.

Although that 3G network does function well considering the age of the technology, as our performance metrics show, the network will have to accelerate its planned 4G rollout if it wishes to remain competitive.

Last but not least, it appears that 2019 might finally be the year that BSNL starts deploying 4G in earnest. The data shows that BSNL's 4G network is still extremely limited, but government approval of BSNL's plan to deploy 4G on 2100 MHz should provide another viable competitor for 4G service -- in urban areas at least.