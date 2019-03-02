BSNL introduces 4G VoLTE services for more circles: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua The company is providing "Free Voice Calling" within India for existing landline, broadband, and mobile customers.

After launching its 4G services in Wyra Town, State-run telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has reportedly announced its VoLTE services in Gujarat, Telecomtalk reported.

According to a report the telco is also testing its 4G services in some other circles.

In fact, a few subscribers of the operator in Gujarat have received SMS regarding 4G services, the report added.

Meanwhile, BSNL has announced with a new offer in which the company is providing "Free Voice Calling" within India for existing landline, broadband, and mobile customers.

This offer is available on "Wings" service of BSNL. In fact, all incoming calls from India are free even while roaming internationally. However, users have to pay Rs.1.25/- per minute on international roaming.

To avail this benefit by the telco users have to click at website to start the process of registration (by clicking "Book Wings") and after receiving user name and password (PIN), user can download BSNL "Wings" app from Google store, input user name, and password and start making calls.

For the unaware, Tutela said BSNL operates an almost-exclusively 3G network, with 4G only present in a handful of isolated locations.

Although that 3G network does function well considering the age of the technology, as our performance metrics show, the network will have to accelerate its planned 4G rollout if it wishes to remain competitive.

Last but not least, it appears that 2019 might finally be the year that BSNL starts deploying 4G in earnest. The data shows that BSNL's 4G network is still extremely limited, but government approval of BSNL's plan to deploy 4G on 2100 MHz should provide another viable competitor for 4G service -- in urban areas at least.