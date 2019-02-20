BSNL Rs. 349 prepaid plan revised to offer 3.2GB data per day News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu BSNL has increased the data benefits and validity of this tariff plan.

BSNL appears to be on a rage to revise its tariff plans of late. Recently, the telco hit the news for revising its Rs. 98 prepaid recharge STV and it introduced the Rs. 298 prepaid plan. Now, the telco has once again hit the headlines as it has revised the popular Rs. 394 prepaid plan to offer 64 days of validity.

Previously, the BSNL Rs. 349 plan offered 54 days of validity and now it has been revised to offer 10 more days making it 64 days, claims a report by TelecomTalk. In addition to the increase in validity, the state-run telco has also revised it to offer additional data benefits of 3.2GB per day all through its validity. Notably, the plan offers increased data benefits with the extension of the Bumper Offer.

While there will be 3.2GB of data per day, subscribers can continue browsing at a slower speed of 40kbps after the exhausting the daily limit. Though the other data STVs were also revised, there is no clarity if the 40kbps speed after the daily limit is applicable on these. Initially, only the data plans such as Rs. 186, Rs. 187 and Rs. 999 used to offer data at 40kbps after the daily limit.

BSNL Rs. 349 plan

Well, the unlimited voice calling benefit of this BSNL recharge plan is not applicable for the subscribers of the telco in Mumbai and Delhi similar to many other plans. After the revision, this plan offers 3.2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day for the validity period of 64 days. On the whole, it offers 204.8GB of data for the users.

Additional data offer

BSNL recently extended the validity of the additional data offer, which provides 2.2GB extra data in addition to the existing data benefits of the plan. This additional data offer is valid until April 30, 2019 and its changes will be effective to all subscribers in India.