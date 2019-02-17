BSNL now offers 2GB data and Eros Now subscription at Rs. 98

In order to give to tough fight to private telecom players, State-run telecom player BSNL has now revised Rs.98 plan.

The Rs.98 plan is now offering Eros Now subscription for 28 days, Telecomtalk reported. Besides this users will 2GB data instead of 1.5 GB earlier.

However, there is a catch as the company has reduced the validity of this plan by two days.

For those who are not aware, the telco has announced its partnership with Eros Now in January this year to offer 11,000+ Movie titles, music videos, original web shows, and exclusive videos to its customers.

Under this new partnership prepaid subscribers of select STV/plans will be offered Eros Now subscription as a part of the validity of STV/Plan.

According to a report at present BSNL is offering this service at Rs. 78 and it has added Rs.98. to that list.

Meanwhile Amazon and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has announced that BharatFiber customers are eligible to receive a year of Amazon Prime Membership (worth Rs. 999) at no additional cost.

With this offering, BSNL ultra high-speed BharatFiber customers with the 18 Gb and above plan can enjoy unlimited streaming anytime, anywhere of premium movies and TV shows on Prime Video including the latest and exclusive blockbuster Hollywood, Bollywood and Indian Regional movies, top TV shows, stand-up comedies, kids programs and critically acclaimed Prime Original series.

In addition, members can get access to free eBooks and can stream ad-free music with unlimited offline downloads across tens of millions of songs in multiple languages.

The annual Amazon Prime membership can be activated through the BSNL website. Access to Prime Video is available after downloading the Prime Video app on supported devices.