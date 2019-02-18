BSNL Rs. 298 prepaid plan offers 1GB data per day and Eros Now access

BSNL, the state-owned telco appears to be all set to make the competition fiercer with its new tariff plans and related services. The latest move from the telco was the revision of the Rs. 98 prepaid plan to bundle the Eros Now subscription for its subscribers. Now, BSNL has come up with a new STV priced at Rs. 298 offering similar benefits including the Eros Now subscription. To justify its higher pricing, this tariff plan comes with more benefits.

BSNL Rs. 298 STV

Well, this new tariff plan from BSNL is priced at Rs. 298. It has a validity of 54 days and offers free and unlimited calls including local, STD and roaming to its subscribers even in the Delhi and Mumbai circles. This is surprising as the subscribers of the telco in these two circles do not usually get all the perks. BSNL will also provide 1GB of data per day to the users all throughout the validity period. Once the daily data limit is exhausted, users can still enjoy browsing data but at a low speed of 40 kbps. Besides this, the latest plan also comes with 100 SMS per day.

Similar to the Rs. 98 plan, the highlight of this one is the bundled Eros Now subscription. Notably, the Eros Now subscription was available only with the Rs. 78, Rs. 98, Rs. 333 and Rs. 444 prepaid plans from the telco before the launch of this new plan.

BSNL Rs. 98 STV

Talking about the Rs. 98 STV from BSNL, the telco offered 1.5GB of data per day earlier. It was revised to offer more data benefits totaling to 2GB per day recently. But the company also reduced the validity of the plan from 26 days to 24 days.

When it comes to the Rs. 333 and Rs. 444 tariff plans that also bundle the Eros Now subscription are called Triple ACE and Chaukka plans. These plans offer 3GB and 4GB data per for 45 days and 60 days validity respectively.