BSNL Bumper Offer extended until April 30, offers 2.2GB additional data per day

BSNL, the state-run telecom operator introduced the Bumper Offer for its prepaid subscribers in September. Under this offer, the telco offered the prepaid subscribers 2.2GB additional data per day. Seeing the popularity of this, the company extended the validity of the same until January 31, 2019. Now, the telco has extended the Bumper Offer once again offering additional data benefits to its users until April 30, 2019.

When this offer was introduced, it offered 2.2GB of additional data over the data benefit offered by the existing plan. Later it was revised to offer more data benefits. Now, the company is once again offering 2.2GB data per day. Earlier, it was eligible for the subscribers of 11 prepaid plans offered by the telco and now two more plans with yearly validity have also been added to the list.

As mentioned above, the Bumper Offer has been extended until April 30 fro its deadline of January 31. This means that you can avail the additional data benefit from February 1. Notably, 19 operational circles of BSNL except for Kerala are eligible to avail this offer. In Kerala, there is another additional data offer for the users.

BSNL prepaid plans eligible for Bumper Offer

When the BSNL Bumper Offer was introduced back in September 2018, it was eligible for the prepaid plans including Rs. 186, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666 and Rs. 999. Also, it was applicable on the STVs including Rs. 187, Rs. 333, Rs. 349, Rs. 444 and Rs. 448. A few months back, the telco announced a couple of new STVs with yearly validity. These are the STV 1699 and STV 2099 offering 2GB and 4GB data per day respectively for a period of 365 days. So, considering the Bumper Offer into effect, the STV 1699 and STV 2099 will offer 4.2GB and 6.2GB data per day respectively.

Are you a BSNL subscriber? If so, do recharge with any of this plans mentioned above and enjoy 2.2GB of additional data per day on top of the data benefits associated with your respective plan. And, let us know your opinion in the comments section below.