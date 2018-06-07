BSNL launches Rs 99 plan for landline customers

State-run telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited operator has launched new landline plan under which the company is providing unlimited voice calls to the same network for one month across the country at Rs 99.

.

BSNL said the plan's availability in all the 27 territorial telecom circles of BSNL with immediate effect.

NK Mehta (CFA) said: "This innovative unlimited plan will help families to restrict their expenditure on telecom services and, at the same time, enjoy unlimited voice with excellent voice with excellent voice quality."

Meanwhile, the company has also introduced four new broadband plan in which the company is providing 1.5 GB per day i.e 45 GB per month with 20 Mbps speed at Rs 99. The BBG Combo ULD 150GB plan will give 5G per day at Rs 199.

While BSNL BBG Combo ULD 300GB plan will provide 10 GB data per day at Rs. 299 and lastly the BBG combo ULD will offer 20 GB data per day at Rs 399.

However, the new plans will be valid for 90 days from the date of the introduction.

To recall, the telco has recently launched its Family Plan, which covers the entire requirement of an Indian family, i.e., mobile voice, mobile data, mobile value-added services, fixed telephony, fixed broadband connections and value-added on fixed broadband also.

The Family Plan will be available at Rs. 1199/- per month. Under this plan, a customer will get three SIM cards with unlimited calling and 1 GB data per SIM, per day. Customer will also get one fixed telephone with unlimited calling and one landline broadband connection at a speed of 10 Mbps and data consumption up to 30 GB and after 30GB the speed will get down to 2.0 Mbps but data consumption will continue (Unlimited).

On one mobile SIM, the customer will get unlimited songs and unlimited video. On another SIM, the customer will get an online education for one month. On landline broadband, the customer is going to get free songs, movies, and videos.