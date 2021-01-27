BSNL Launches Seven Satellite Connectivity Plans For Rural Areas News oi-Priyanka Dua

After revising postpaid and prepaid plans, BSNL has announced the plans for the satellite-based Narrowband internet of things services. These services were launched earlier, but plans were not introduced at the same time. Besides, the company has launched a device to offer the same services.

The device is priced at Rs. 10,000, while the plan of the services starts from Rs. 300. For the unaware, the newly launched services will allow all rural customers to avail connectivity, despite there is a poor network or Zero connectivity.

BSNL Satellite Connectivity Plans: Details

Notably, BSNL has brought seven plans under satellite network connectivity services. These plans come with monthly, two years, and three years validity. The first plan in this list is known as 25U, which is priced at Rs. 300 per month. It ships 25KB of data along with 30 messages, and 1,440 minutes for the auto-messages update frequency in minutes (UTP).

The second pack is known as 50U, which is available at Rs. 400. This plan is offering 50KB data, 30 SMS, and 60 minutes for auto message-UTP. Then, the third pack is providing 50 messages, 30 minutes of UTP, and 100KB of data. This pack is known as 100U and it is available at Rs. 600 per month.

Then, there is a plan of Rs. 800 per month, where BSNL users will get 150KB data, 20 minutes UTP, and 100 messages. This pack is named Plan 150U. Another plan on the list is available at Rs. 900 per month, which provides 200 SMS 175KB data, and 10 UTP. The fifth pack is Plan 175U.

The sixth and seventh satellite plans are known as 300U and 2,200U. These plans ships 300KB data along with 250 SMS, and 5 minutes auto message-UTP, and 1,000 SMS, 2,200KB data, and 1-minute UTP. Furthermore, These newly launched packs are priced at Rs. 1,500 per month and Rs. 7,500 per month.

Apart from these plans, the telecom operator is offering one month, three months free services with 24 months and 36 months pack. However, users have to complete the payment on a priority basis.

