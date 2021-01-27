Just In
- 27 min ago FAU-G Game Gets 3 Lakh Downloads: How To Download FAU-G Game On Android, iOS?
-
- 49 min ago 50.1MP Sony Alpha 1 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched With 8K Video Recording
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Offers On Poco C3, POCO X3, Poco M2 Pro, POCO X2 And More
- 1 hr ago FAU-G Launched In India: Netizens Reacts With Memes
Don't Miss
- Movies Varun Dhawan Is The Ever Beaming Groom As He Gets Decked Up By Manish Malhotra; Watch Video
- Automobiles 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200RS Globally Unveiled Ahead Of India Launch: Here Are The Details
- News Those who created violence will have to pay for their deeds: Rakesh Tikait on Delhi violence
- Sports Young helps Hawks snap Clippers' streak, Jazz win ninth straight
- Finance Petrol, Diesel Rates Touch New Highs As Oil Prices Continue To Climb
- Lifestyle Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Glow Is Unmissable, As She Performs Yoga Flaunting Her Baby Bump
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In January 2021
- Education MHT CET 2020 Round II Seat Allotment Result for B. Tech, B. Pharma To Be Out Today
BSNL Launches Seven Satellite Connectivity Plans For Rural Areas
After revising postpaid and prepaid plans, BSNL has announced the plans for the satellite-based Narrowband internet of things services. These services were launched earlier, but plans were not introduced at the same time. Besides, the company has launched a device to offer the same services.
The device is priced at Rs. 10,000, while the plan of the services starts from Rs. 300. For the unaware, the newly launched services will allow all rural customers to avail connectivity, despite there is a poor network or Zero connectivity.
BSNL Satellite Connectivity Plans: Details
Notably, BSNL has brought seven plans under satellite network connectivity services. These plans come with monthly, two years, and three years validity. The first plan in this list is known as 25U, which is priced at Rs. 300 per month. It ships 25KB of data along with 30 messages, and 1,440 minutes for the auto-messages update frequency in minutes (UTP).
The second pack is known as 50U, which is available at Rs. 400. This plan is offering 50KB data, 30 SMS, and 60 minutes for auto message-UTP. Then, the third pack is providing 50 messages, 30 minutes of UTP, and 100KB of data. This pack is known as 100U and it is available at Rs. 600 per month.
Then, there is a plan of Rs. 800 per month, where BSNL users will get 150KB data, 20 minutes UTP, and 100 messages. This pack is named Plan 150U. Another plan on the list is available at Rs. 900 per month, which provides 200 SMS 175KB data, and 10 UTP. The fifth pack is Plan 175U.
The sixth and seventh satellite plans are known as 300U and 2,200U. These plans ships 300KB data along with 250 SMS, and 5 minutes auto message-UTP, and 1,000 SMS, 2,200KB data, and 1-minute UTP. Furthermore, These newly launched packs are priced at Rs. 1,500 per month and Rs. 7,500 per month.
Apart from these plans, the telecom operator is offering one month, three months free services with 24 months and 36 months pack. However, users have to complete the payment on a priority basis.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999
-
15,050
-
22,590
-
24,500
-
14,500