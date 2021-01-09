BSNL Plans To Launch New STV Plan; Offering Unlimited Data Benefits News oi-Priyanka Dua

Ever since TRAI removed interconnect usage charges (IUC) from prepaid plans, telecom operators have launched several prepaid plans. Similarly, BSNL is also planning to bring new plans with free calling facilities. As of now, the operator used to offer only 250 minutes for calling on prepaid and postpaid numbers.

The new special tariff voucher is expected to be priced at Rs. 398. This plan is likely to offer unlimited calling without any limit on calling along with unlimited data benefits. Besides, the company is planning to offer 100 messages for 30 days. These free messages will be available daily, including the MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai. However, this plan doesn't offer you international calling and on a premium number. This plan is expected to start on January 10, 2021, reports Kerala Telecom.

"The competent authority has decided that the FUP limit of 250min/day for unlimited voice facility is to be removed latest by 10-01-2021 on all the prepaid vouchers with unlimited voice facility under GSM prepaid services and with unlimited voice facility under postpaid GSM services while keeping all other terms and condition same," BSNL in a statement noted.

BSNL Launches Republic Day Offer 2021 Details

Furthermore, the state-run telecom operator BSNL has announced the revision of Rs. 2,399. This plan is offering unlimited calling, OTT subscription, such as Eros Now along with free caller tunes. It also allows you to change songs. This plan comes with 600 days of validity. Additionally, Rs. 1,999 is providing free OTT apps like Eros Now and BSNL Tunes for the entire validity. However, the revisions will be available from tomorrow (January 10, 2021).

